WATCH: Biden snaps at reporter over Ukraine question, tells media to focus on Trump instead

Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter Friday after being asked whether his son Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine — while the elder Biden was diplomatically involved with the country as vice president — represented a conflict of interest.

Joe Biden loses his cool when confronted by a reporter asking whether there was ‘conflict of interest’ regarding his son’s Ukraine/China business scandal. pic.twitter.com/kW2U0IwztJ — Giovanni Cavalcanti (@giovannicavett) October 4, 2019

“It’s not a conflict of interest. There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest,” Biden said while at a Service Employees International Union forum in Los Angeles.

The reporter then asked if Biden’s son’s work created the appearance of a conflict of interest — prompting Biden to attempt to shift the focus to President Trump.

“I’m not going to respond to that,” Biden said. “Focus on this man. What he’s doing that no president has ever done. No president.” – READ MORE