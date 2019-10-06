REPUBLIC SAVED: Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell Head Trump ‘Impeachment Task Force’

If you’re worried about the current state of democracy, fear not: Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, and their rich anti-Trump friends are here to save America … by working to remove the duly elected president from office.

Feel better now?

According to a Newsweek report, a group called The Democratic Coalition has created a star-studded “Impeachment Task Force” (seriously) “seeking to hold Trump ‘accountable for his betrayal of America.’”

The task force is “designed to lead rapid response to Trump during the impeachment inquiry,” according to The Democratic Coalition co-founder and Twitter #Resistance king Scott Dworkin.

In addition to Milano and O’Donnell, the group has landed actors Ron Perlman, George Takei, Debra Messing, and Tom Arnold to use their “massive social media following to protect House Democrats in the front lines of the impeachment inquiry on Trump.”

“The task force launched a fundraising effort and basic plan on Thursday. The group has already started meeting and is set to go live with its website next week,” Newsweek reported. – READ MORE