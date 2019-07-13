WATCH: Biden smirks at protesters, refuses to apologize for ‘3 million deportations’

Bill Clinton was dogged in 2016 by black protesters opposed to the 1994 crime bill, and now Joe Biden is having to answer for his former boss’s policies.

Biden was holding a campaign event in Dover, New Hampshire when he got ambushed by over a dozen open borders protesters.

One — who spoke through an interpreter — demanded an apology for the "3 million deportations" that occurred during the Obama-Biden administration, and wanted a commitment that deportations would stop during a Biden presidency.