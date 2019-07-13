House Dem blasts ‘juvenile’ Ocasio-Cortez, chief of staff: ‘Ignorance is beyond belief’

Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., added to the mounting Democratic criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slamming her “inappropriate” suggestion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is singling out the New Yorker and her “squad” of fellow freshman because of their race.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday night, Clay hammered Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion.

“It was such a weak argument to say she was being picked on and that four women of color were being picked on by the speaker,” he said.

“It tells you the level of ignorance to American history on their part as to what we are as the Democratic Caucus.

PELOSI RESPONDS TO AOC SLAM, SAYS CAUCUS HAS HER BACK FOR CONDEMNING CHIEF OF STAFF’S ‘OFFENSIVE’ TWEETVideo

“It is so inappropriate. So uncalled for. It does not do anything to help with unity. It was unfair to Speaker Pelosi.”

Clay continued his broadside, saying the comment exposed how much Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., have to learn when it comes to being “effective legislators”. – READ MORE