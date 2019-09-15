WATCH: Biden recalls threatening to wrap chain around black ‘bad dude’s’ head — after comparing him to white woman

Joe Biden tells a weird story about how he kicked a guy named “Corn Pop” out of the pool and later had to face him along with a bunch of “bad boys” with straight razors. pic.twitter.com/jue0qxyur2 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 15, 2019

Joe Biden was one tough public pool life guard, and he wasn’t going to let some black dude cause trouble on his watch.

The Democratic presidential front runner was in his old stomping grounds on Saturday and recounted a story where he threatened a group of black “bad guys” he didn’t want there.

“This was the diving board area,” he said, pointing with his Aviator sunglasses at the Wilmington, Delaware pool, “and I was one of the guards, and (indecipherable) there was a 3-meter board.

“If you fell off sideways, you landed on the damn—” he continued, but quickly correcting himself due to all the children nearby, “uh, the darn cement over there,” indicating the seriousness with which he took his life guard duties. – READ MORE