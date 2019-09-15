GOP senators introduce bill requiring DNA testing of migrants to curb child trafficking

Senate Republicans this week introduced a bill to implement DNA testing of migrants claiming to be part of family units — a move aimed at cracking down on child trafficking along the southern border.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa., introduced the Child Trafficking Now Act that would require DNA testing to verify relationships between adult migrants and the children they claim are part of their family. The senators say it will help prevent children from being exploited by drug traffickers and gang members.

“It is horrifying that children are becoming victims of trafficking at our southern border,” Blackburn said in a statement. “By confirming a familial connection between an alien and an accompanying minor, we can determine whether the child was brought across the border by an adult with nefarious intentions. The current crisis at our border is multifaceted and requires a holistic approach. By tackling these problems piece by piece, we will get this situation under control.”

A companion bill was introduced last month in the House by Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, and comes amid growing concern from Republicans and border officials that rules limiting how long families can be detained are leading to child trafficking and a recurring “catch-and-release” situation at the border.

The 1997 Flores court settlement limits how long unaccompanied children can be held to 20 days. In 2016, a court ruled that the limit also applies to minors accompanied by adults. Last month, the Trump administration announced it is seeking to scrap the agreement — although that is likely to see a fierce legal challenge.