WATCH: Biden Misreads Teleprompter And Calls For $15 Million Minimum Wage

No matter how far you run or where you hide, there is no escaping the dead stare of Joe Biden. That is how it feels having to write an article every time he stumbles over the simplest of tasks. Well, here we go again as Joe Biden is making headlines because he supposedly wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 million an hour.

WATCH: Joe Biden misreads the teleprompter and calls for a 15 million dollar minimum wage pic.twitter.com/GEYmkDDjyp — Rightly News 🇺🇸 (@RightlyNews) October 9, 2020

Continuing to campaign throughout America, Biden recently stopped by Las Vegas, Nevada in hopes of winning some good fortune and votes. Since rallies are prohibited due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden met with a small group of supporters to talk over key issues he hopes to address as President. Luckily, the whole ordeal was filmed and can be seen below. – READ MORE

