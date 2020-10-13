Ocasio-Cortez says Republicans would reject Jesus Christ if He came to the floor of Congress

Firebrand socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York made a bizarre accusation against Republicans during the first day of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of religious hypocrisy when she made the claim from her social media account on Monday.

“Sick and tired of Republicans who co-opt faith as an excuse to advance bigotry and barbarism,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

“Fact is, if today Christ himself came to the floor of Congress and repeated his teachings, many would malign him as a radical and eject him from the chamber,” she claimed without evidence. – READ MORE

