WATCH: Biden ducks behind palm tree when confronted on Obama deportations

.@JoeBiden claims to have stood his ground against a “bad dude” nicknamed #CornPop in the 60’s, but today in Miami he ran away when my friend, a local activist, asked him about his terrible immigration record. pic.twitter.com/qxT0N2n1bc — Geoff Campbell (MiamiGator) (@GeoffMiami) September 15, 2019

Joe Biden ignored immigration activists who heckled the former vice president over millions of illegal immigrants deported during the Obama administration during a recent campaign stop in Miami.

“[email protected] claims to have stood his ground against a ‘bad dude’ nicknamed #CornPop in the 60’s, but today in Miami he ran away when my friend, a local activist, asked him about his terrible immigration record,” Geoff Campbell posted to Twitter with a video.

The footage shows Biden flanked by staff as he took a selfie and pushed through a small crowd Sunday.

“Mr. Vice President,” a man behind the camera shouted.

“Mr. Vice President, 3 million people were deported in your administration,” he shouted as Biden turned to look at him. “What was going on?” – READ MORE