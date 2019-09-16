Ticket Prices for a ‘Conversation’ with Michelle Obama Are Absurd

Michelle Obama must really need the extra cash to pay for that new Martha’s Vineyard mansion that she and her husband, Barack Obama, bought — ticket prices for her latest event are through the roof.

The former first lady is hosting an event called “A Moderated Conversation with Michelle Obama,” and ticket prices are as high as $4,200 each.

That’s not very “moderated,” if you ask me. However, that absurdly high cost does grant a person “suite level,” whatever that means.

If you’re an average middle-class American looking for a bargain, floor tickets are going for about $1,300 each.

Who on earth would pay these prices?

A mere $144 will get someone a simple seat to the Obama event. That amount is about what this writer pays per month for Obamacare insurance — and that’s about $44 more than it costs to see Billy Joel in the cheap seats. – READ MORE