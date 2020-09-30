WATCH: Biden Doesn’t Name Single Law Enforcement Group That Supports Him

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn’t name a single law enforcement group or agency that has endorsed him during the presidential debate Tuesday night.

Biden chose not to respond to the question posed by President Donald Trump during a discussion on law and order. Trump noted that several law enforcement groups have endorsed his reelection campaign.

“He has no law enforcement support,” Trump said of Biden. “Who do you have? Name one group that supports you.”

He continued: “Name one group that came out and supported you.”

After Trump continued, Biden looked to the camera and said, “vote.”

Trump presses Biden to name a single law enforcement agency who supports him Biden can’t name a single one and says he doesn’t have time to talk about it Democrat Chris Wallace interrupts to stop the embarrassing moment for Biden pic.twitter.com/zYFrx2s0SS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2020

Moderator Chris Wallace interrupted as Trump continued asking about law enforcement support for the former vice president. Biden remained silent.

The International Union of Police Associations and New York City Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the U.S., have endorsed Trump.