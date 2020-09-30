Houston: Lawsuit Seeks to Remove ‘Hundreds’ of Noncitizens from Voter Rolls

A lawsuit filed in Houston on Monday by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) seeks to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls.

The suit filed in Harris County alleged, “noncitizens were registered to vote, even after they identified themselves as noncitizens on their voter registration applications,” Fox 26 reported.

The suit included “dozens” of images showing a registrant checking the “No” box on the citizenship portion of the form.

According to PILF, hundreds of noncitizens were registered to vote for “several years before the error was identified and corrected.”

“In essence what we have here is evidence of people saying they are not U.S. citizens on voter registration records in Harris County, and yet they are becoming registered voters anyway,” PILF spokesman Logan Churchwell said. – READ MORE

