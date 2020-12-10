WATCH: Biden Announces HHS Chief, Flubs His Name And Department He’s Supposed To Lead

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden mispronounced the name of his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday in the latest flub from the gaffe-prone politician.

Biden, former vice president of the United States, also mixed up the name of the department, referring to it as the department of “health and education services.” Both gaffes, seconds apart, came during Biden’s official announcement that he would nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the HHS.

Joe Biden calls the Department of Health and Human Services “Health and Education Services.” He also mispronounces the name of his nominee Xavier Becerra. pic.twitter.com/cB2uBSBww6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020

Reports of Biden’s choice to lead HHS surfaced on Sunday. Becerra came as a surprise to some political observers as his name had only come into conversations around the cabinet-level position in recent days. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus had pushed Biden to name New Mexico’s Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, to the spot.- READ MORE

