Report: Biden Will Hire ‘High-Ranking Official’ Whose Sole Job Is To Dismantle Trump’s Immigration Reforms

A new report suggests President-elect Joe Biden plans to hire a “high-ranking” official at the Department of Justice (DOJ) whose sole job and focus will be to systematically undo President Trump’s immigration reforms.

Reforms that the current administration has argued improved America’s national security and public safety.

According to Politico, “Biden will be able to rescind some policies through the stroke of a pen on Day 1.”

Others, however, will take time and dedication. Something one source tells the outlet will be the job of one person specifically. A man dedicated solely to undoing everything President Trump did to strengthen and enforce our immigration laws.

“According to a person familiar with the plans, the incoming president plans to hire a high-ranking official at the Justice Department who will focus specifically on dismantling Trump’s immigration policies,” the report reads.- READ MORE

