WATCH: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he’s a Dem candidate ‘for the United States Senate’

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an unfortunate gaffe just days before the critical South Carolina primary, telling voters he’s a Democratic candidate for the “United States Senate.”

Biden was one of several 2020 hopefuls to attend the South Carolina Democrat Party’s First in the South Dinner, where he reportedly received the longest ovation of any of his competitors.

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is “running for the United States Senate” and that if they don’t like him they can “vote for the other Biden.” I honestly wish he would’ve retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

However, wrapping up his remarks, he misspoke about which office he was seeking.

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help,” Biden pleaded to Democratic voters. “Where I come from, you don’t go very far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United State’s Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --