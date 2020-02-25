WATCH: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he’s a Dem candidate ‘for the United States Senate’

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an unfortunate gaffe just days before the critical South Carolina primary, telling voters he’s a Democratic candidate for the “United States Senate.”

Biden was one of several 2020 hopefuls to attend the South Carolina Democrat Party’s First in the South Dinner, where he reportedly received the longest ovation of any of his competitors.

However, wrapping up his remarks, he misspoke about which office he was seeking.

“You’re the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I’m here to ask you for your help,” Biden pleaded to Democratic voters. “Where I come from, you don’t go very far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United State’s Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, okay?” – READ MORE

