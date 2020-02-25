City Of Miami Announces Big Event After Bernie Makes Pro-Communist Remarks

The City of Miami responded to socialist Bernie Sanders’ pro-communist remarks from Sunday night by announcing on Monday that the city is officially sponsoring an anti-communism concert to celebrate freedom.

“Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo don’t agree on much these days, but they were in lockstep Monday in promoting an ‘anti-communist concert’ set for April 11 at the James L. Knight Center downtown,” The Miami Herald reported. “In fact, all of the city’s elected officials agreed: The commission voted 5-0 to co-sponsor the event at the city-owned Knight Center and said the city would waive up to $21,500 in rental costs, broadcasting fees and police and fire services.”

Saurez highlighted Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, saying, “Our city represents the stories of countless individuals who have risked their lives to flee communism. Each and every life that has fled communism has proven how the will to pursue democracy and freedom, even in the face of oppression, can never be suppressed or silenced.”

“Twenty-two artists are scheduled to perform, including legendary Cuban-American trumpet player Arturo Sandoval and singers Willy Chirino and Amaury Gutiérrez,” The Herald added. “Emilio Estefan has also said he plans to attend the concert, though he will not be performing.”The artists all agreed to perform free of charge with proceeds from the event going to cover expenses and all additional money going to non-profits that help political prisoners in Cuba. – READ MORE

