WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Calls Trump An ‘Avowed Racist,’ And Compares His Language To The ‘Third Reich’

On Sunday, former congressman and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke appeared on a bevy of morning shows to speak about the horrific shooting that took place in El Paso on Saturday.

.@BetoORourke has been making the rounds blaming Trump for inciting the #ElPasoShooting. When confronted with the alleged shooter’s manifesto stating he held racist beliefs prior to Trump’s presidency, there’s a noticeable silence before O’Rourke continues blaming the president. pic.twitter.com/cHUoWMkNez — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) August 4, 2019

During his appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” he partially blamed President Trump’s “anti-immigrant rhetoric” for the attack, and compared such language to what one might hear from “the Third Reich.”

Jake Tapper: Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist? Beto O’Rourke: Yes, I do #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6jx4bWCh7w — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2019

At one point, host Jake Tapper pressed O’Rourke over a point pertaining to the suspected shooter’s alleged manifesto, which claims that the suspected shooter held his radical ideology before the president came on the scene. – READ MORE