 

WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Calls Trump An ‘Avowed Racist,’ And Compares His Language To The ‘Third Reich’

Share:

On Sunday, former congressman and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke appeared on a bevy of morning shows to speak about the horrific shooting that took place in El Paso on Saturday.

During his appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” he partially blamed President Trump’s “anti-immigrant rhetoric” for the attack, and compared such language to what one might hear from “the Third Reich.”

At one point, host Jake Tapper pressed O’Rourke over a point pertaining to the suspected shooter’s alleged manifesto, which claims that the suspected shooter held his radical ideology before the president came on the scene. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply