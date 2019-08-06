Trump to visit El Paso mass shooting site, in spite of Dems’ warning to stay away

El Paso, Texas, Mayor Dee Margo told reporters on Monday that President Trump will visit the city on Wednesday, even as several prominent Democrats indirectly blamed the president for Saturday’s mass shooting there — with some warning him, in frank terms, to stay away.

News of Trump’s planned appearance teed up a potentially bitter national political moment just four days after suspected gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, allegedly opened fire at a Walmart and killed 22 people while injuring more than two dozen others.

“He is president of the United States,” Margo, a Republican, told reporters. “So in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso, and hope that if we are expressing specifics that we can get him to come through for us.”

The mayor said he anticipated “political spin” and was “already getting the emails and the phone calls” from individuals “with lots of time on their hands,” but that his focus remains on his community, not politics. He added that Trump had called and was “very gracious” and offered any support necessary.

“We’re dealing with a tragedy of 22 people who have perished by the hateful, evil act of a white supremacist,” Margo said. “I don’t know how we deal with evil. I don’t have a textbook for dealing with it other than the Bible.

"I'm sorry. We are going to go through this," he continued. "The president is coming out. I will meet with the president. I guess for people who have lots of time on their hands, I will deal with the emails and phone calls."