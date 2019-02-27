WATCH: Bernie Refuses To Guarantee America Won’t Become Socialist Nation, Won’t Call Maduro A Dictator

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) refused to guarantee on Monday night during CNN’s town hall event that the United States would not become a socialist nation if he were elected to office. Sanders also refused to call Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro a dictator because he claimed that Venezuela still had “democratic operations taking place.”

“Senator, why have you stopped short of calling Maduro of Venezuela a dictator?” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Senator, President Trump said in a State of the Union address, and I am quoting him now, this is the president, ‘America will never be a socialist country,’” Blitzer said. “Will that hold true if you’re elected president?”

Since Sanders’ announcement earlier this month that he is running for president, he has “collected $10 million from 359,914 donors,” of which, nearly “39 percent of those donors used an email address that had never before been used to give to Mr. Sanders,” The New York Times reported. – READ MORE