Sanders: ‘Damn right’ I’ll make the large corporations pay ‘fair share of taxes’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who launched his second campaign for president earlier this month, vowed Monday to make sure large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.

“Am I going to demand that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes?” Sanders asked during a CNN town hall event. “Damn right, I will.”

Sanders made the comments in response to a question about how he would fund massive social programs such as “Medicare for all.”

“Health care is a right, making sure our kids get a higher eduction is a right. That’s going to cost money,” Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, said when discussing the progressive policy.

Sanders announced his plan to run for president in an interview with Vermont Public Radio last week. The democratic socialist said "we began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it's time to move that revolution forward."