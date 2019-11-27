WATCH: Ben Carson Is A World-Famous Neurosurgeon. Maxine Waters Doubts His Intelligence.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has decided she is much more intelligent than Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon who became world-famous after he served as principal surgeon in the 22-hour separation of the Binder siamese twins from Germany in 1987, the first time occipital craniopagus twins had been separated with both surviving.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday, Waters continued her fight with Carson after he had dunked on her previously when she attacked President Trump. In that confrontation, Waters precipitated Carson’s rejoinder when she wrote to President Trump, “Your shamelessness knows no bounds. From day one of your presidency, you have attacked our democracy and now you have set your ire on the 550,000 Americans who on any given night experience homelessness.”

Carson fired back, “Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame. Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent. My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house. Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.” – READ MORE