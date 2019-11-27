Five-Time Freed Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 70-Year-Old Father of Two

An illegal alien who was repeatedly freed from Florida law enforcement custody is now accused of killing a 70-year-old husband and father of two in a hit-and-run crash.

Ulises Mondragon Umanzor, a 30-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, allegedly illegally drove a forklift while illegally working for a construction company and hit 70-year-old James “Jim” Zakos, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

While Zakos was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, Umanzor allegedly fled the crash and eventually got off the forklift and walked away even as an eyewitness told him to return to the traffic accident scene.

Zakos, his obituary notes, leaves behind his two children, Alexandra and TJ, his wife Celine, his two sisters Maria and Margaret, and his parents Thomas and Catherine. – READ MORE