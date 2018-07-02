WATCH: Beachgoers Embarrassingly Flunk Independence Day Pop Quiz

Many beachgoers in Santa Monica, Calif., embarrassingly failed a pop quiz about the significance of Independence Day in America.

Will Witt, a social media influencer for PragerU, came to find that many people didn’t simply know what the year 1776 means in American history.

Witt said Sunday on “Fox & Friends” that the most striking response he received was that Independence Day marked the arrival of Christopher Columbus.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1