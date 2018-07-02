Politics TV
WATCH: Beachgoers Embarrassingly Flunk Independence Day Pop Quiz
Many beachgoers in Santa Monica, Calif., embarrassingly failed a pop quiz about the significance of Independence Day in America.
Will Witt, a social media influencer for PragerU, came to find that many people didn’t simply know what the year 1776 means in American history.
Witt said Sunday on “Fox & Friends” that the most striking response he received was that Independence Day marked the arrival of Christopher Columbus.– READ MORE