Roseanne says she has received multiple offers to return to television
Roseanne Barr claimed in a new interview that she has received multiple offers to return to television following the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel her show.
Barr made the comment while appearing on her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, ABC News first reported.
“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it,” she told Boteach. “But we’ll see.”
The podcast episode, recorded last week, was released Saturday night.
