WATCH: Barbara Bush Bashing Fresno State Professor Praises Plane Hijackers, Calls For Acts Of Terrorism

.@Fresno_State professor Randa Jarrar praises plane hijackers, calls for acts of terrorism against someone named “Spencer.” pic.twitter.com/BezwUETpaM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 22, 2018

A newly uncovered video featuring Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar shows the far-left professor praising plane hijackers and calling for acts of domestic terrorism against specific individuals.

The Fresno Bee reports: In one clip featured in the video, Jarrar is discussing Fresno’s agriculture industry and says “a lot of the farmers now are Trump supporters and just f—ing stupid.” In another, she says she can’t stand “the white, hetero patriarchy.”

Jarrar, who is currently under investigation by the university for recent tweets attacking the Bush family after the passing of Barbara Bush, is also seen in the video promoting “resistance fighters” who hijacked planes in the 1960s and ’70s. – READ MORE

