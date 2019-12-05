WATCH: Bandaged, raspy Pelosi suffers face spasms, mar words during brief impeachment announcement

The House Speaker announced today that she would be pushing for articles of impeachment against President Trump, but as she did so, renewed questions about her health, as the 79-year-old speaker was bandaged, raspy, and at times marred her words.

Speaking for less than six minutes, Pelosi sought to pave the way for the impeachment of the president.

Attempting to cloak the Democrats’ actions in the legacy of the founding fathers, Pelosi attempted to recite the Declaration of Independence, saying, “It becomes necessary for one people to diss— to dissolve the political bands…” – READ MORE