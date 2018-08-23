WATCH: Asked About Mollie Tibbetts, Warren Laments Treatment Of Illegals

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked to comment about the illegal alien who allegedly murdered 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts during a CNN segment on Wednesday and responded by bemoaning the way that illegal aliens are treated by law enforcement officials.

“I want to get one last question in here because it is a story, a very important story in the news, it has to do with Mollie Tibbetts, the young woman in Iowa who was murdered,” CNN host John Berman said. “Her body believed to be found yesterday. A person has been charged with it. This person the person is an undocumented immigrant.”

"Mike Pence and the President have suggested the immigration laws need to be stronger so that people like this man who is accused of this murder were not in the country," Berman continued. "Your reaction?"

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-ar) Says 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts Would Still “be Alive” If The United States’ Immigration Laws Were “seriously” Enforced.

Law enforcement announced on Tuesday that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Christian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts.

Cotton, a staunch opponent of illegal immigration, said he was praying for the Tibbetts’ family and blamed decades of lax enforcement of immigration laws for the death of the young woman.

Prayers for Tibbetts family & all who knew & loved Mollie. Lots of questions—where did this illegal alien work? what was his work status—but one thing is sure: Mollie would be alive if our government had taken immigration enforcement seriously years ago. https://t.co/JScrv7aD5P — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 21, 2018

"Prayers for Tibbetts family & all who knew & loved Mollie," Cotton wrote online. "Lots of questions—where did this illegal alien work? what was his work status—but one thing is sure: Mollie would be alive if our government had taken immigration enforcement seriously years ago."