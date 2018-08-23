WATCH: California ‘Progressive’ Church Pastor Claims Jesus Was ‘A Person of Color That Was Killed By White Supremacy’

A “progressive” church in Santa Cruz, California likes to think of itself as progressive, serving beer during services and opening a brewery, while its pastor claims Jesus was a feminist and a “person of color that was killed by white supremacy.”

The pastor of the Greater Purpose Church, Christopher VanHall, said, “What would it look like to be a church that looked like the movement that Jesus started and not like the church that we know in America today? Out of that consistent questioning came this model for a brewery church that generates funds for local charities.”

He continued: We are open and affirm LGBTQ. We are feminists and I believe Jesus was, too. We are environmentalists, which I believe that's the original mandate of the children of God to take care of the planet that we all know and enjoy. We are anti-war, which I believe Jesus was, too. We are all for racial justice, which Jesus was a Palestinian. Jewish rabbi. He was a person of color that was killed by white supremacy so we're usually making every effort to be on the frontlines for racial justice. So that's what sets us apart from many American churches.