WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Assaulted When Crazed Man Kicks Him from Behind

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the well-known actor and former Republican governor of California, was assaulted in South Africa during a public appearance on Saturday — but the 71-year-old was able to quickly recover and reassure people he was fine.

He later said on Twitter, “I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

A video very clearly shows Schwarzenegger standing in a gym and filming some of the children taking part in a rope-skipping event, which occurred in Johannesburg.

All appeared calm and orderly. Then, seemingly out of the blue, a man approached him from behind — and made a quick flying kick into his back. – READ MORE