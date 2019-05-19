Morehouse graduation speaker to pay off student loans of entire 2019 class

The keynote speaker at Morehouse College’s commencement ceremony announced a grant Sunday wiping out the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class.

Billionaire Robert Smith’s surprise gift in front of nearly 400 graduating seniors may be worth about $40 million, officials said.

“My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans,” Smith said, according to WXIA-TV. “You great Morehouse men are bound only by the limits of your own conviction and creativity.”

12-Year-Old Reporter Gives Commencement Speech At University

Tonga Releford, whose son Charles Releford III is a member of the Class of 2019, estimated that his student loans total about $70,000, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I feel like it’s Mother’s Day all over again,” she said. – READ MORE

