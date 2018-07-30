WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Demolishes Stretch Limousine With 50-Ton Tank

The Terminator appeared last week on “Jay Leno’s Garage,” but instead of showing off a vintage car, Arnie was there with his 1951 M-47 Patton tank.

And yes, Schwarzenegger owns the tank, which sports two V-12 engines and 810 horse power. The tank is the very model he used while serving in the Austrian Army in 1965, and Austria gave it to him for free.

“That’s exactly the same tank with the 331 number on it. M-47. It’s exactly the tank,” he said. “Let’s just jump in there and anything we find — we crush,” Schwarzenegger said to Leno. – READ MORE

