WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Once Protested Kavanaugh — But Dodges Questions About Fairfax Accusations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dodged questions Friday about the sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, after the New York Democrat previously protested Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Ocasio-Cortez invited a sexual assault survivor, who made news after protesting Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday. The representative said she has not looked into the allegations against Fairfax in a hallway interview on Capitol Hill.

“I have not looked at all into the situation,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked if she believed Fairfax’s accuser.

WATCH:

.@AOC asked about #JustinFairfax allegations in VA. Response: "Haven't Look At All Into The Situation" pic.twitter.com/pQF0uhe5nd — Sarah Dolan (@sarahedolan) February 8, 2019