Michigan Man Found Guilty Of Shooting And Chopping Up Childhood Friend

A Michigan jury found a man guilty of shooting a friend and then mutilating his body and burying the remains in two shallow graves.

Andrew Fiacco, 21, was found guilty Thursday of killing his childhood friend Stephen McAfee, 19. The jury also found Fiacco guilty of dismemberment, a felony firearm offense and lying to a police officer, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Fiacco shot McAfee in the head two times before tearing his limbs apart and burying the remains in 2016, according to prosecutors, TheAP reported. Fiacco got rid of the body parts by depositing them in two graves.

Three days after McAfee disappeared, his family worried he had been killed and reported him missing to the police.

After law enforcement suspected Fiacco and began questioning him, Fiacco told authorities he didn’t know anything about McAfee’s disappearance. He changed his story in April 2017 when he took the authorities to the crime scene.

Fiacco dug graves roughly 10 miles apart from one another, according to TheAP.

The court’s guilty verdict comes after Macomb Country Sheriff detective Mark Morfino discovered and reported to the court Fiacco had taken his ex-girlfriend, Eevette MacDonald, to the crime scene roughly a month after McAfee’s disappearance. He took her there to “show her something,” according to Morfino.

MacDonald later told an associate Fiacco had killed McAfee, according to TheAP. MacDonald pleaded guilty in December 2018 as an accessary to the crime. The court found her guilty of exhumation and mutilation of a body.

Fiacco’s attorneys argue he killed McAfee out of self-defense.

Fiacco will be sentenced March 21 and MacDonald on March 7.

