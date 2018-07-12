WATCH: Airport Employee Attacks NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones, Gets Decked

Video Has Emerged Of Nfl Player Adam “pacman” Jones Involved In A Fist-fight With An Airport Employee In Atlanta.

TMZ Sports obtained the video, which shows the airport employee verbally accosting and then physically attacking Jones. In response, Jones takes a swing at the employee and a fight ensued. The altercation ended after Jones knocked the worker to the ground, before being ushered away by onlookers. – READ MORE

The proud NFL is back in the news again.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of brutally beating his girlfriend Delicia, and her friend, Mia, has taken to instagram today to reveal a graphic photo that was allegedly taken from a hospital bed this morning.

Additionally, Mia accused the Bills’ star of beating his dog and using drugs, among other claims.

It's really sad man … our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

The graphic photo of Delicia contains the following caption, “@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure.

“Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!!

“I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!!#WomanBeater#AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1