Feminist Slams Hot Wing-Eating Competition Show For Creating ‘Inequitable Gender Hierarchies’

In an article published in, of all things, “Feminist Media Studies,” a renowned “gender studies scholar” has claimed that a YouTube show which features people eating increasingly spicy hot wings, “creates, maintains, and manipulates inequitable gender hierarchies.”

The show, “Hot Ones,” apparently reinforces notions of toxic masculinity by forcing celebrities to eat a plate of hot wings while they discuss their latest project. On the show, each celebrity starts with mild wings and then keeps eating up the spiciness chain until they reach their own personal hot wing of doom.

The show has mostly male guests, probably because women know better than to go on a talk show with the express purpose of burning their own lips off. But instead of assuming that “Hot Ones” is an exercise in fun, internet schadenfreude, humorless feminist Emily J.H. Contois believes it’s a harbinger of Patriarchal oppression, the College Fix reports.

“In all that time, only eleven women had been solo guests on the show, a stark underrepresentation that piqued my academic interest. … My analysis of Hot Ones informs feminist media studies, as it reveals how this YouTube show creates, maintains, and manipulates inequitable gender hierarchies through the interrelated performances of gender, food consumption, and celebrity,” Contois writes.. – READ MORE

The founder CEO of Feminist Apparel — easily the wokest clothing company on the internet — is in hot water after his staff discovered that he had a history of serial sexual abuse of women.

And when Alan Martofel found out that his staff had uncovered his checkered, decidedly non-feminist past, according to Refinery29, he — allegedly — fired every last feminist on his staff for not being woke enough.

Feminist Apparel is well known for its woke shirts, which feature cute slogans like “Cats Against Catcalls,” “Deport Racism,” and “Pizza Rolls Not Gender Roles.” Hardened women’s rights activists sport the shirts at all the top feminist events, like the Women’s March, other Women’s Marches, open mic nights, and when visiting alternative bookstores.

But the brand apparently hid a dark secret. After being tipped off about his potential involvement in a rape, Martofel’s employees searched through his social media profile and found a Facebook status announcing the launch of Feminist Apparel . . . but paragraphs after Martofel admitted to allegedly abusing several women. Feminist Apparel, it seems, was his “humble attempt” at doing penance for his past brushes with “toxic masculinity” and sexual assault. – READ MORE

