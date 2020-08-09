WATCH: AG Barr Directs FBI To Make U-Turn So He Can Stop And Thank Pro-Police Demonstrators

Share:

Attorney General William Barr directed his federal protective detail on Thursday evening to make a u-turn so he could get out and thank pro-police demonstrators that were waving flags at an intersection.

“That time you’re driving in Virginia and the Attorney General spots a group of people in front of a police precinct showing their support for the police,” Barr spokesperson Kerri Kupec wrote in a tweet that featured a video of Barr meeting with the people.

According to Kupec, Barr said to his FBI detail: “Can we make a quick U-Turn? I want to jump out and thank those people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.