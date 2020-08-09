California Using $100 Million of $550 Million Federal Coronavirus Funds to Put Homeless in Hotels

The California Department of Housing and Community Development is using $100 million of the $550 million it got from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to put homeless people in hotel rooms or other facilities in San Francisco as a way to allegedly curb the spread of the disease.

The state’s Homekey program announced the millions of taxpayer dollars available as grants to pay for the housing and that the deadline to apply is December 30.

The agency’s website states: Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), $600 million in grant funding will be made available to local public entities, including cities, counties, or other local public entities, including housing authorities or federally recognized tribal governments within California to purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other buildings and convert them into interim or permanent, long-term housing.

The additional $50 million is from State General Funds and must be used by June 30, 2022, according to the website. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --