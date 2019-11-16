WATCH: Adam Schiff Repeatedly Refuses To Let GOP Congresswoman Talk During Hearing

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) faced intense criticism on Friday for repeatedly interrupting and refusing to let Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik speak during the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry hearing of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

During the hearing, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) yielded his time to Stefanik who started to question Yovanovitch before being cut off by Schiff.

Stefanik tweeted out a video clip of the incident, writing: “Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship.” – READ MORE

