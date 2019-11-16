Kathie Lee Gifford sings Hallmark’s praises: ‘There’s a huge demographic out there that is not offended by faith’

Former “Today” host Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends,” where she discussed her upcoming movie, which is set for a Hallmark debut, and praised the network for its faith-filled, family-oriented offerings.

Gifford, 66, stars in “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” which is part of the network’s holiday programming.

“Hallmark, they’re just geniuses over there,” she gushed. “They know what America is missing, and they’re missing out on wholesome, beautiful stories. The difference in our movies is that our movies are true,” she added.

Gifford went on to point out that the film, which is based on a book series of the same name, is based on everyday people in real-life situations.

“These things really happened to real people. We’re grateful that Hallmark came to understand that there’s a huge demographic out there that is not offended by faith. They embrace it, they’ve been waiting for it.” – READ MORE