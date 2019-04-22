WATCH: 8-Year-Old Ocasio-Cortez Impersonator Hilariously Mocks Ocasio-Cortez

A video of an 8-year-old girl impersonating socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has gone viral after the young girl hilariously mocked the 29-year-old and her far-left policies.

This sweet, adorable, 8yo actress is not only much cuter than the real #AlexandriaOcasioCortez but she’s also already much smarter too. I asked her to do this video because when #AOC is talking this is what we’re all thinking. We’re better off with this sweetheart in Congress. pic.twitter.com/QybovhN8WZ — SickenTirade (@SICKENLAW) April 18, 2019

The girl, identified by Fox News as Ava Martinez, mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s unrefined linguistic skills, specifically her repeated use of the word “like,” and her $93 trillion Green New Deal.

"Like, I'm Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC and like I want to talk about like, climate change," Martinez said while wearing glasses and lipstick like Ocasio-Cortez. "Because, like, there's no doubt cow farts are making the climate change."