Robert De Niro calls Trump ‘wannabe gangster’: ‘This guy has proven himself to be a total loser’ (VIDEO)

Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro unloaded on the president during an interview with Stephen Colbert.

The host then asked the “Taxi Driver” star why he didn’t give President Trump a chance.

“You’re right that’s what I said after he was elected, ‘Give him a chance,’” De Niro replied. “I give everyone the benefit of the doubt. This guy has proven himself to be a total loser.”

The two then switched their conversation to his upcoming film “The Irishman.” Colbert asked him why he believed audiences responded to the “gangster genre.”

“It’s just that people like the outlaw-type thing except we have a wannabe gangster in the White House now,” De Niro said.

“He tries to act like a tough guy, a made man,” Colbert said of Trump. – READ MORE