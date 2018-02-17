Business TV
WATCH: 23 passengers booted from Carnival cruise following ‘bloodbath’ of a brawl
Around two dozen Carnival Cruise Line passengers were removed from the Carnival Legend on Friday following a violent brawl that one onlooker described as a “bloodbath.”
The Carnival Legend was scheduled to dock in Melbourne on Saturday following a 10-day trip through the South Pacific, but was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Eden, New South Wales, where police unloaded the unruly passengers, 9 News Australia is reporting.
Witnesses say the fight broke out very early on Friday morning between a large extended family, guests and staff members, and grew to the point where fellow passengers were “truly scared for [their] safety.”
Footage from the ship shows several passengers punching, kicking and wresting each other to the floor, while security officers attempt to break up the melee. Some of the officers are also seen kicking and fighting with the passengers themselves. – READ MORE
