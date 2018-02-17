Hillary Clinton Is Making Her Return to Politics During the 2018 Midterms: Report

Despite losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has remained in the public eye and weighed in on many issues, continually expressing her disapproval of the president. But now, she’s reportedly making a return to politics in 2018, and you probably won’t see her very much.

According to The Washington Post, Clinton is planning a “discreet” political comeback in 2018 behind the scenes of the midterms. The Post talked with more than a dozen of her friends and advisers, who explained that she will use her status in political circles to back candidates in the midterms.

However, she will do so under the radar to avoid becoming a target for Republicans. – READ MORE

