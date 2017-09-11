WashPost Columnist Brewer Says Kaepernick-less NFL Does Not Respect Humanity

FOLLOW US!



Reasonable people can agree the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell are deserving of criticism for their mishandling of discipline and the game’s ongoing concussion problem. Those are clearly shortcomings for the league. However, TheWashington Post’s Jerry Brewer, already a confirmed Colin Kaepernick cheerleader, lumps those universal concerns in with the Left’s rally for the one man most conspicuous for his absence from the game this season.

Brewer insists Kaepernick is being blackballed. There is absolutely no evidence for this oft-repeated claim, but so often it’s emotion that inspires lib media more than facts. What part of “no such evidence” do lefties like Brewer not understand?

The Kaepernick apologist is further troubled by another imagined slight — “the overall NFL ambivalence toward its players’ legitimate concerns about equality and social justice.” That’s strange. Goodell and NFL coaches have spoken up in favor of the players’ expression of support for Kaepernick and other pet causes of the Left. Goodell has praised former NBA player Jason Collins for coming out of the closet.