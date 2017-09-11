True Pundit

WashPost Columnist Brewer Says Kaepernick-less NFL Does Not Respect Humanity

Reasonable people can agree the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell are deserving of criticism for their mishandling of discipline and the game’s ongoing concussion problem. Those are clearly shortcomings for the league. However, TheWashington Post’s Jerry Brewer, already a confirmed Colin Kaepernick cheerleader, lumps those universal concerns in with the Left’s rally for the one man most conspicuous for his absence from the game this season.

Brewer insists Kaepernick is being blackballed. There is absolutely no evidence for this oft-repeated claim, but so often it’s emotion that inspires lib media more than facts. What part of “no such evidence” do lefties like Brewer not understand?

The Kaepernick apologist is further troubled by another imagined slight — “the overall NFL ambivalence toward its players’ legitimate concerns about equality and social justice.” That’s strange. Goodell and NFL coaches have spoken up in favor of the players’ expression of support for Kaepernick and other pet causes of the Left. Goodell has praised former NBA player Jason Collins for coming out of the closet.

  • 8675310

    He’s turned down at least one contract and you blame the NFL. Typical leftists.

  • alvindawg

    Exactly: If hes not put into a high profile and starting position its all the NFL’s fault. But then again these are the same people that want to give out trophies for competing not winning.

  • Miguel

    If you run a business, and an employee’s actions cause demonstrable harm to that business, do you keep the employee?
    I guess if I’m a substandard writer at the Washington Post who causes the Post to lose subscribers, they should keep me as long as I don’t stand for the flag. Is that about right?