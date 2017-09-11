Iraq Detaining Hundreds Of ISIS Families, Preparing To Send Them All Home

Iraqi forces are detaining hundreds of Islamic State families and preparing to send them all back to their home countries.

About 1,333 wives and children of ISIS fighters are being held in northern Iraqafter they surrendered in late August, following the end of ISIS’ control over Tal Afar, the Associated Press reports.

According to Iraqi authorities, none of the women and children will be charged with crimes. Instead, they will likely be sent back to their home countries, namely Russia, Turkey and other Central Asian countries. Some of the foreign family members are from places as far-flung as Japan and South Korea. The families say they came from around the world because of the prospect of living in a caliphate established by ISIS.