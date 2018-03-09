Washington state school district arms teachers: ‘It protects the kids’

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, speaking to a group at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday, essentially sided with President Trump when she said arming some school employees should be considered. Florida Gov. Rick Scott disagrees – and he’s not alone among the nation’s governors.

Washington State’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee made news last week when he confronted President Trump at the White House over his desire to let teachers and other school personnel carry guns.

“I have listened to the people who would be affected by that,” Inslee told Trump during a question and answer session. “I have listened to the biology teachers, and they don’t want to do that at any percentage.”

Gov. Inslee apparently did not listen to John Cerna, superintendent of the Toppenish, Washington School District. Cerna carries his own gun to work and allows 18 other administrators to also carry a concealed handgun in their schools.

“This isn’t about President Trump or our governor,” said Cerna, “this is about the kids in Toppenish. This is about the safety of my people.” – READ MORE

