Convicted California sex offender could face longest punishment in state history

A man in California convicted Wednesday of sex crimes and child porn is facing a very long prison sentence.

In fact, the 1,882 years to life in prison that Cornelio Jimenez could receive is likely to be the longest in state history, experts told KABC.

Jimenez was found guilty on three dozen counts of child porn and sex crimes. Jimenez, from Fresno, a registered sex offender, reportedly lied to police about where he lived for approximately a year. He eventually was discovered after police tracked child porn to the address he was staying.

During his trial, prosecutors claimed Jimenez wrote in emails about molesting children. Investigators also reportedly discovered videos of Jimenez engaging in sexual activities with two girls, ages 4 and 7. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1