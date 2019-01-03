Washington state raises age for assault rifle purchases to 21

Washington state on Tuesday officially banned anyone under age 21 from buying semi-automatic assault rifles.

The ballot initiative, which passed with 59 percent support of voters in November, sought to implement a series of gun control reforms, The Associated Press reported.

The ballot initiative aims to limit gun violence by strengthening background checks for those buying assault rifles, upping the age limit to purchase such firearms and requiring safe storage for all guns. The age restrictions for semi-automatic assault rifles was implemented on Jan. 1., but the rest of the measure’s requirements take effect on July 1.

Washington residents will now have to pass through FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System before purchasing long guns.

Kristen Ellingboe, a spokeswoman for the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility, told the outlet that Washington's new firearms legislation is one of the most comprehensive in the country.