 

Pelosi: We’re Giving ‘Nothing for the Wall’ (VIDEO)

Share:

During a portion of an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie released on Wednesday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vowed there will be no money given to fund President Trump’s border wall.

Guthrie asked Pelosi if she is willing to give the president money for the wall. Pelosi answered, “No.” – READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed