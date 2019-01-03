Pelosi: We’re Giving ‘Nothing for the Wall’ (VIDEO)

NEW: "We can go through the back and forth. No. How many more times can we say no? Nothing for the wall," Rep. Pelosi tells @SavannahGuthrie amid the government shutdown, as Democrats prepare to retake control of the House on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/0tOVfmgJft — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 2, 2019

During a portion of an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie released on Wednesday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vowed there will be no money given to fund President Trump’s border wall.

Guthrie asked Pelosi if she is willing to give the president money for the wall. Pelosi answered, “No.” – READ MORE