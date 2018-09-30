Washington Post’s James Hohmann Links Kavanaugh Lifting Weights to ‘Pinning’ Accuser on Bed

James Hohmann Of The Washington Post Deleted A Post Thursday Afternoon Appearing To Link Brett Kavanaugh’s Weightlifting Exercise To An Allegation Leveled By Christine Blasey Ford That He “pinned” Her To A Bed In The Early 1980s.

Hohmann, the Post’s national political correspondent in charge of the paper’s “Daily 202” news aggregation, wrote: “Brett Kavanaugh notes that the summer that the sexual assault allegedly took place, when Christine Ford says he pinned her down on a bed, he had spent a lot of time lighting weights and doing strength training.”

In his prepared statement delivered before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh cited calendars from 1981 and 1982 where he recorded his activities, including weightlifting sessions. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE